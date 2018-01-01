Ryan Pace: Mitchell Trubisky Could Have Say in Who Bears Hire as Next Head Coach

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Monday that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky may play a part in the team's head coaching search.

Regarding Trubisky helping determine who Chicago hires, Pace said, "It's something we're evaluating," according to the team's official Twitter account.

The Bears announced Monday that they fired John Fox as head coach after three last-place NFC North finishes in his three seasons at the helm.

Additionally, Bears president Ted Phillips announced Monday that the organization signed Pace to a four-year contract extension through 2021.

Pace's biggest move during his tenure thus far was trading up one spot in the 2017 NFL draft with the San Francisco 49ers to select Trubisky No. 2 overall.

While Mike Glennon began the year as Chicago's starting quarterback, it quickly became apparent that Trubisky would be the Bears' signal-caller of both the present and future.

The former University of North Carolina standout started 12 games, going 4-8 during his rookie campaign.

Trubisky completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 2,193 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 248 yards and two scores.

Chicago has four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North and has not qualified for the playoffs since reaching the NFC Championship Game during the 2010 season.

Despite going 5-11 in 2017, the Bears improved by two wins, and they have some reason for optimism due to Trubisky's presence and the fact that the defense ranked 10th in yardage allowed and ninth in points allowed.