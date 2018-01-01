Jim Harbaugh Says Outback Bowl Loss Was Not His Last Game as Michigan HC

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2018

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in College Park, Md. Don't try to sell Harbaugh or Will Muschamp on the notion that New Year's Day games that are not part of the College Football Playoff are irrelevant. The coaches for Michigan and South Carolina expect to contend for national championships moving forward, but also feel it's important to finish this season with a strong performance in the Outback Bowl. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh ended any speculation about his leaving this offseason in his postgame press conference Monday.

According to Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News, Harbaugh was asked if the Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina was his last game at Michigan, but he responded, "No."

The Wolverines led 19-3 before suffering a 26-19 loss to the Gamecocks.

The loss was the only defeat for the Big Ten during the bowl season, and it dropped the Wolverines to 8-5 on the year. It was the program's worst showing in Harbaugh's three seasons as coach.

Still, the head coach has no intention of leaving his current situation and seems to be tiring of answering questions. When asked about the rumors earlier this week, he wanted to simply move past the question.

"That's like warmed-up oatmeal," he said on Thursday, per Chengelis. "Or better to compare to something else when it's rehashed or warmed back up, it's not good anymore. Oatmeal is the first thing that comes to mind. Not a big fan of warmed-up oatmeal."

When asked about the rumors last season, he said the talk was "coming from our enemies," per Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press.

There will likely continue to be speculation about Harbaugh's future considering his success at the NFL level with the 49ers. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in November there would be plenty of interest if he wanted to return to the NFL. He has since appeared on lists as targets for the Colts, Lions and several other teams.

Despite the reported interest, he seems happy with his current position at his alma mater. 

