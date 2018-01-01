Georgia Beats Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma in 2OT Win in 2018 Rose Bowl

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

For the first time since the 1982 season, Georgia will play for a national title.

The Bulldogs earned a 54-48 double-overtime win over Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship next Monday. It was the first Rose Bowl to go into overtime in history.

Sony Michel scored the game-ending touchdown after Georgia blocked Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert's field goal in double overtime.

Georgia will play either Alabama or Clemson, who play later Monday in the Sugar Bowl. This will be the Bulldogs' first national championship game since losing to Penn State in the 1983 Sugar Bowl in what was a de facto title game.

Michel and Nick Chubb combined to rush for 326 yards and five touchdowns, gashing the Sooners defense for big play after big play. Jake Fromm added two scores and 210 yards in the air to overcome a game effort from Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma's high-powered offense.

Mayfield, the Heisman-winning quarterback primed to move up NFL draft boards with this performance, did a little bit of everything Monday. He threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns and added his first career touchdown reception on a trick play from CeeDee Lamb.

Mayfield thanked Oklahoma fans on Twitter:

Following the game, Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy appeared to say "humble yourself" to Mayfield, per SportsCenter:

The majority of Oklahoma's production came in a 31-point first half, which saw the Sooners put up more points than all but one team (Auburn) had against Georgia during the regular season. Anderson busted out for a pair touchdown runs as part of a 21-7 start for the Sooners, including a 41-yard burst in the second quarter.

The Sooners led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but the tide began to turn just before halftime. A botched kickoff with six seconds left set up Georgia inside Oklahoma territory, and Jake Fromm found Terry Godwin for nine yards to put the Bulldogs at the 38-yard line. Rodrigo Blankenship, who missed from 48 yards earlier in the game, knocked through a 55-yarder at the end of the half to send Georgia into the break down 31-17.

Chubb broke out for a 50-yard touchdown run on the Bulldogs' first possession of the second half, and Michel helped tie the game at 31 with a 38-yard scamper of his own.

The Bulldogs took their first lead of the game barely a minute into the fourth quarter following a Mayfield interception. Fromm hit Javon Wims on a four-yard touchdown pass, the senior's fifth touchdown reception in his last seven games.

But just when it appeared Georgia had all the momentum and would scamper its way to the championship, Mayfield showed why he was every bit deserving of the Heisman. He was responsible for 69 of Oklahoma's 88 yards on a six-play drive to tie the game, capped off by an 11-yard pass to Dimitri Flowers.

Michel's lone mistake of the evening turned the tide again, when Steven Parker scooped up a fumble, barely kept himself in bounds and scampered for a 46-yard score to help make it 45-38 in Oklahoma's favor. The Bulldogs answered with a 59-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a two-yard Chubb run to send it to overtime.

Anderson rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort.

Statistically, the two teams could have hardly been closer. Oklahoma outgained Georgia 531-527, and both teams committed just one turnover. The Bulldogs moved on despite committing more penalties (6-1) and going just 3-of-11 on third downs.

It will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest Rose Bowls in history, up there with the 2006 Texas-USC classic and last year's USC-Penn State thriller.