Alabama DB Anthony Averett Injured Ankle Stepping into Hole, Expected to Play

Alabama starting cornerback Anthony Averett could be limited in the Sugar Bowl after suffering a sprained ankle last Friday, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

The senior reportedly stepped in a hole getting off the team bus in New Orleans and injured himself in the process. He is expected to play in Monday's national semifinal game against Clemson.

Averett has appeared in all 12 games this year, finishing the regular season with 40 tackles. Only fellow starting corner Levi Wallace had more than Averett's seven pass breakups.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller recently listed him as the No. 6 cornerback in the class and the best overall in zone coverage.

While there are question marks about the team's depth in the secondary, the defensive back's play is a major reason the Crimson Tide have allowed just 11.5 points per game this year, fewest in the nation.

Alabama has highly touted players ready to compete if Averett is unable to play or is limited in any way, including Trevon Diggs, but there is a significant lack of experience further down the depth chart.

Although Clemson ranked just 53rd in passing this year, quarterback Kelly Bryant could potentially have a big day against a short-handed secondary, all due to a freak accident.