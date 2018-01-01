Nyles Morgan Stripped of Notre Dame Captaincy Ahead of 2018 Citrus Bowl

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Notre Dame linebacker Nyles Morgan was stripped of his captaincy for the Citrus Bowl due to "an internal matter," according to Mitch Sherman of ESPN.

Monday's game against LSU will be the senior's final game of his collegiate career, but he did not have a "C" on his jersey and was forced to come off the bench. Te'Von Coney replaced him in the starting lineup.

Angelo Di Carlo of WNDU provided a picture of Morgan without the captain's patch during warmups:

Morgan eventually entered the game and was involved in a sack against LSU.

Per the team's official site, the senior ranks second on the team with 83 tackles on the season entering the day. He added 6.5 tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

Morgan also led the team with 94 tackles in 2016 to earn a spot on the Butkus Award watch list as one of the best linebackers in the country. Monday's game was the player's 50th of his career, competing as a regular on the defensive side of the ball since his true freshman year.

Unfortunately, an unknown incident has left a negative mark on his resume and could potentially create more questions as he tries to earn a spot in the NFL next season.