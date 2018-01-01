EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Monday's Week 22 Results and Top Scorers

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United returned to second place in the Premier League after beating Everton on New Year's Day, while Liverpool moved six points clear in the race for a top-four finish, thanks to a last-gasp win at Burnley.

Toward the bottom, Newcastle United earned three precious points in the fight against relegation at the expense of free-falling Stoke City.

Here are the full results from Monday's matches:

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Bournemouth

Burnley 1-2 Liverpool

Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Stoke City 0-1 Newcastle United

Everton 0-2 Manchester United

Here's what those results mean for the table:

1. Manchester City: 59

2. Manchester United: 47

3. Chelsea: 45

4. Liverpool: 44

5. Arsenal: 38

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 37

7. Burnley: 34

8. Leicester City: 30

9. Everton: 27

10. Watford: 25

11. Huddersfield Town: 24

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 23

13. Newcastle United: 22

14. Bournemouth: 21

15. Southampton: 20

16. Stoke City: 20

17. Crystal Palace: 19

18. West Ham United: 18

19. West Bromwich Albion: 16

20. Swansea City: 16

Full standings are available, per BBC Sport.

Here are the division's top scorers, per WhoScored.com:

1. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 18

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 17

3. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 13

4. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 12

5. Alvaro Morata, Chelsea: 10

6. Wayne Rooney, Everton: 10

7. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United: 10

8. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 9

9. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool: 9

10. Alexandre Lacazette: 8

United were in free-flowing form against Everton, utilising pace and intelligent movement to run the Toffees ragged. Yet it took the Red Devils 56 minutes to go in front, thanks to Anthony Martial, who was playing through the middle in place of injured pair Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

As WhoScored.com noted, it had been a while since Martial had gotten on the scoresheet:

The clincher came for United when Jesse Lingard found the net from distance. Lingard is rapidly becoming one of the most important players in manager Jose Mourinho's squad, along with creative midfield talisman Paul Pogba, who assisted both goals.

Sky Sports Statto detailed how effective the pair were at Goodison Park:

United are back in second, although Chelsea have played a game less, thanks to the more fluid, open game they played without a traditional No. 9 up top. Mourinho has to start thinking about more ways to get the most out of his squad's considerable attacking talent.

Playing on the front foot hasn't been a problem for Liverpool, but the Reds proved they can also win ugly after scraping past the Clarets at Turf Moor. Liverpool were without injured playmaker Philippe Coutinho and prolific winger Moahamed Salah but still got a spectacular goal from wide forward Sadio Mane.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson thought he'd salvaged a point three minutes from the end, but Ragnar Klavan turned in Liverpool's winner deep into injury time. It was a landmark goal from the Estonia international centre-back:

Klavan has earned Liverpool breathing space in the race to finish fourth, ahead of Chelsea's game at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Speaking of breathing space, the Magpies have some above the bottom three after winning in the Potteries. Ayoze Perez scored the only goal to cap a professional display away from home, one good enough to lift Newcastle four points clear of trouble.

Bournemouth are now three points above the drop after battling back twice to earn a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. Goals from Steve Cook and Callum Wilson answered finishes from Anthony Knockaert and Glenn Murray.

Leicester aren't in danger of relegation but took full advantage of Burnley's slip by beating Huddersfield Town 3-0. Riyad Mahrez was in inspired form, scoring a sensational volley for the Foxes' first before supplying Islam Slimani to net the second.

OptaJoe showed how Maharez is returning to the form of his best seasons:

Marc Albrighton added a third in stoppage time on a day when Leicester turned on the style in front of their own fans at the King Power Stadium.

Leaders Manchester City will look to restore their 15-point cushion at the top when they host Watford on Tuesday, while Tottenham Hotspur's game against Swansea City and Chelsea's meeting with Arsenal will impact the top-four race.