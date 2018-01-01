US Figure Skating Championships 2018: Monday Results and Updated Schedule

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Day 4 of the 2018 United States Figure Skating Championships is the biggest yet with a total of seven events on the schedule.

The novice dance pairs and junior men are making their first appearances on the ice in San Jose, California. They will be joined by intermediate and novice dance teams and novice pairs competing in everything ranging from the tango to free dance to quickstep.

Here are the updated results from Monday's events and a look at Tuesday's schedule.

All schedule information and scoring details via USFigureSkating.org.

Tuesday Schedule (All Start Times ET)

Novice Ladies Short Program (11:50 a.m.)

Novice Men Short Program (1:30 p.m.)

Intermediate Dance Free Dance (3:10 p.m.)

Junior Pairs Free Skate (3:30 p.m.)

Novice Pairs Free Skate (6:30 p.m.)

Novice Dance Free Dance (9:15 p.m.)

Junior Ladies Free Skate (10:50 p.m.)

Monday Results

Intermediate Dance (Tango and Fourteenstep)

First: Claire Cain and Andrei Davydov (47.49)

Second: Anna Gissibl and Alexander Colucci (45.88)

Third: Elliana Peal and Ethan Peal (43.61)

Claire Cain and Andrei Davydov claimed the top spot in the intermediate dance thanks to posting the top score in the tango and second in the fourteenstep routine.

Hailing from the Washington Figure Skating Club, Cain and Davydov set the tempo with a 23.56 mark from the judges in the tango. Judge Laurie Lind awarded them a 5.00 score for performance during that portion of their routine.

Not far behind Cain and Davydov for the overall lead, Anna Gissibl and Alexander Colucci put themselves in a strong position by posting the highest score (24.10) in the fourteenstep. Their 11.71 composite score only ranked third among the 11-pair field, but a 22.72 total elements score pushed them over the top.

Elliana Peal and Ethan Peal are in third place with a 43.61 score, more than three points ahead of their closest competitors. The teams will be back on the ice Tuesday for the free skate that will determine the medal winners.

Junior Men (Short Program)



First: Camden Pulkinen (67.88)

Second: Dinh Tran (67.28)

Third: Maxim Naumov (64.07)

The stage is set for a dramatic end to the junior men's event on Wednesday with Camden Pulkinen and Dinh Tran currently separated by .60 points after their respective short program performances.

Tran had a significantly higher elements score (37.00 to 34.84), but Pulkinen's 34.04 composite score was tops among all 13 skaters who participated. The triple-axel was his best move of the run with an 11.07 panel score from a base value of 8.5.

Joining Pulkinen and Tran in the top three is Maxim Naumov, whose run was hurt by a one point deduction when he fell. His lead over Tony Lu (62.43) for the final spot on the medal stand isn't insurmountable, but he's in a great position to end up with at least a bronze.

Juvenile Dance (Free Dance)

Gold: Jenna Hauer and Benjamin Starr (83.84)

Silver: Zoe Sensenbrenner and Matthew Sperry (69.51)

Bronze: Kristina Bland and Gabriel Francis (68.59)

There was little doubt about who would take home the juvenile dance gold medal after Jenna Hauer and Benjamin Starr led by six points after the foxtrot and cha cha portion of their program on Sunday.

Hauer and Starr increased their lead during Monday's free dance, taking home top honors with another dazzling performance that earned them 42.86 points from the judges and a total score of 83.84.

No other team was within 14 points of Hauer and Starr. There was intrigue for the silver and bronze medals, with just 2.6 separating second place from seventh place.

Zoe Sensenbrenner and Matthew Sperry took home the silver despite posting the fourth-best score in the free dance. They were able to move up in the standings because bronze-medal winners Kristina Bland and Gabriel Francis scored a 33.74, sixth in the 12-team field.