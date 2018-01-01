Mark Richt Apologizes for Shoving Referee During Orange Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Miami head coach Mark Richt enter the field during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Miami head coach Mark Richt issued an apology Monday for putting his hands on an official during Saturday's Orange Bowl loss against Wisconsin.

Richt expressed regret for the situation on Twitter:

Richt received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for making contact with an official. Wisconsin scored on the following play to help take a 24-14 halftime lead.

When asked about the incident during ESPN's telecast of the game, Richt didn't go into specifics.

"If you watch the tape, you'll see," he said, via Ben Kercheval of CBSSports.com.

It appeared a Wisconsin offensive lineman got away with a holding penalty on the play before Richt's penalty.

The Hurricanes ended the year with three straight losses following a 10-0 start. It was the school's first 10-win season since 2003.

