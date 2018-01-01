Michael Bennett on Future: 'I Probably Won't Be Back' with Seahawks Next Year

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Defensive end Michael Bennett believes his time as a member of the Seattle Seahawks has come to an end after five seasons.

Speaking to Gregg Bell of the News Tribune after Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Bennett said he "probably won't be back" with the Seahawks in 2018.

Bennett signed a three-year extension through 2020 prior to the final game of last season.

Despite his contract, Bennett told Bell he can see a scenario in which the Seahawks try to get younger since they missed the playoffs in 2017.

"Just seems like it's a young man's game," he said. "I can see them going younger, with younger players. That's part of the game."

Bennett turned 32 on Nov. 13 and has played nine NFL seasons. He finished second on the Seahawks with 8.5 sacks this year.

The Seahawks are projected to have $19.4 million in cap space next season. Bennett will count for $7.2 million against the cap.

Contract info via Over the Cap.