Every NFL Playoff Team's Biggest Cause for Concern

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady faded down the stretch

Could fatigue be a factor for the NFL's oldest position player? The 40-year-old New England Patriots quarterback posted a 111.7 passer rating during the first 12 weeks of the season but saw his rate-based numbers drop off significantly in December.

During the final five weeks of the year, Brady completed just 61.3 percent of his passes for 7.0 yards per attempt and put up six touchdowns to five interceptions and a passer rating of 81.6.

Brady could rebound, but it's worth noting that in his last full season he did the same thing. Back in 2015, Brady posted a 106.7 passer rating during the first 12 weeks of the year and an 90.5 rating in the final five weeks. And while he did perform well in a Divisional Round victory over the Kansas City Chiefs that year, he struggled in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Denver Broncos, finishing with a 56.4 rating.

For a team already trying to compensate for the absence of Dont'a Hightower and Julian Edelman, that's a potential problem.