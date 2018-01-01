Giants HC Rumors: Matt Patricia, Josh McDaniels Among Candidates

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Now that the regular season is over, the New York Giants have started sending out formal interview requests to fill their head coaching void.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants have asked for permission to interview New England Patriots assistants Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels.

Gary Myers of the New York Daily News reported Sunday that Patricia and McDaniels were "1 and 1A" on general manager Dave Gettleman's wish list to become the next Giants head coach.

The Giants cleaned house last month when they fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese. Their 13 losses this season were the most in franchise history.

Gettleman was hired Dec. 29 to replace Reese. His first order of business was to part ways with vice president for player evaluation Marc Ross.

McDaniels, 41, has spent 14 of the past 17 seasons on the Patriots' coaching staff. He also spent two years as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010 and offensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams in 2011.

Patricia has been with the Patriots since 2004. The 43-year-old has been their defensive coordinator for the past six seasons.