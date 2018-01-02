New Year Projections for the 2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket

1 of 9

Last Team In: Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4, RPI: 50, KP: 48, SOS: 38)

Outside of two recent games against Appalachian State and Citadel, Ohio State did an excellent job with its nonconference schedule. In addition to the PK80, the ACC/B1G Challenge (Clemson) and the CBS Sports Classic (North Carolina), the Buckeyes played a bunch of games against respectable minor-conference teams. There aren't any individual wins that stand out, but the collection of victories over William & Mary, Radford, Northeastern, Robert Morris, Miami (OH) and Texas Southern looks solid.

Will it be enough in March? Starting out Big Ten play with a pair of wins over Wisconsin and Michigan was crucial for the Buckeyes. They only play one game each against Michigan State, Purdue and Minnesota, so they should be able to go no worse than 13-5 in conference play, which would do the trick.



Second-to-Last In: Louisville Cardinals (10-3, RPI: 39, KP: 42, SOS: 49)

Louisville's resume is a classic early-January dilemma. The Cardinals lost to three excellent opponents—at Purdue, at Kentucky, vs. Seton Hall—and haven't played anyone else of value. They went undefeated against the rest of their schedule, but their best opponent along the way was either Albany or Indiana. And they haven't won a true road game yet this season.

Name brand and preseason expectations are the only reasons Louisville sneaks in at this point. If you were to instead affix the name "LSU" to this resume, we'd probably toss it aside without a second thought. But we almost have to give Louisville the benefit of the doubt until there are a few more noteworthy games on the schedule. Just give it a couple weeks, though. The Cards play road games against Virginia, Miami, Clemson, Florida State and Notre Dame in January.

Third-to-Last In: Utah Utes (10-3, RPI: 34, KP: 54, SOS: 75)

For what it's worth, I'm not buying Utah as a tournament team. The Utes have strong computer numbers now, but that's only because their home win over Missouri (RPI: 24) looks better than it probably will by the end of the season. Aside from that, they did not win a single nonconference game against a team in the RPI top 150.

If I'm wrong, though, we're going to find out before the end of this month. The Utes host Arizona and Arizona State this weekend, play at UCLA and USC the following weekend and then have their road trip against Arizona and Arizona State over the final weekend in January. They probably need to win at least two of those six games to have a real shot at going dancing.

Fourth-to-Last In: Boise State Broncos (12-2, RPI: 25, KP: 58, SOS: 60)

In the long run, Boise State is going to be a tough call for the selection committee. The Broncos don't have any great wins. The best victory either came on a neutral court against Illinois State or on the road against Oregon—neither of which was legitimately considered for an at-large spot in this exercise. And aside from the two games against Nevada, they won't have much of a chance to prove anything in Mountain West Conference play. Boise State doesn't have any bad losses, though, and its computer resume is quite strong.

The Broncos are the Saint Mary's of the MWC. They blew a couple of golden opportunities in nonconference play, and now they need to avoid bad losses for the next two months. If they happen to win at least one game against the best team in the conference along the way, even better.

Fifth-to-Last In: Texas Longhorns (9-4, RPI: 59, KP: 32, SOS: 41)

At this point in the season, big wins are more important than number of losses. The Longhorns already have several quality wins (Alabama and Butler on neutral courts). They also have respectable wins over Lipscomb and at VCU. Moreover, all four of Texas' losses came against teams currently projected for the NCAA tournament.

The best news for the Longhorns is that Mohamed Bamba is starting to shine. The super freshman had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in the win over Alabama just before Christmas. He followed that up with 22 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks against Kansas in the Big 12 opener. When he's making an impact in the paint, this team is drastically tougher.