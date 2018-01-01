Colts HC Rumors: Josh McDaniels, Matt Nagy, Dave Toub Expected to Interview

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts already have three candidates who are expected to interview for their vacant head-coaching position.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub are among the candidates who could interview to replace Chuck Pagano.

McDaniels is the only one among those three potential candidates with previous experience as a head coach. He went 11-17 in two seasons with the Denver Broncos and has spent the past six years as the Patriots offensive coordinator.

Toub has been coaching in the NFL since 2001, including the past five years with the Chiefs. Nagy helped the Chiefs finish sixth in the league with 25.9 points per game this season.

The Colts announced they had parted ways with Pagano following Sunday's 22-13 win over the Houston Texans.

Pagano was Indianapolis' head coach for the past six seasons. The 57-year-old missed 12 games in 2011 while undergoing treatment for leukemia before returning for their playoff loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts won 11 games and made the playoffs in each of Pagano's first three seasons, but followed up back-to-back eight-win campaigns in 2015-16 with a 4-12 record in 2017.