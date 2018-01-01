Dean Pees Retires as Ravens DC After 6 Seasons

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2018

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees stands on the field during an NFL football training camp practice in Owings Mills, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Following Sunday's season-ending 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport he's retiring after six years with the team.

Rapoport added that Don Martindale, Baltimore's linebackers coach, will get a "strong look" to take over.

Pees, 68, has been with the Ravens since 2010 when he was hired as the linebackers coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator two years later, winning the Super Bowl in his first season leading that group.

The Ravens only finished outside the top 12 in scoring defense once in the past six seasons. Their 18.9 points allowed per game in 2017 ranked sixth in the NFL.

Baltimore finished this season 9-7, missing the playoffs after Tyler Boyd's 49-yard touchdown reception with 44 seconds remaining.

Pees won two Super Bowl titles as an assistant coach with the Ravens and New England Patriots in 2004.

