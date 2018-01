Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Fact: With a win over the Miami Dolphins and a Cincinnati Bengals victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, the Buffalo Bills secured a wild-card berth. The postseason appearance is Buffalo's first since 1999, ending a 17-year playoff drought.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: B/R Insights