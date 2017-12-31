NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: Divisional Round Times, TV Info Released

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The National Football League released schedule information for the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday night following the conclusion of the 2017 NFL regular season.

Michael Signora, the league's vice president of football communications, passed along the entire slate for the first two weeks of the postseason:

The divisional round will mark the first playoff game for the four teams that earned byes through Wild Card Weekend: the reigning champion New England Patriots (No. 1 AFC seed), Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 2 AFC), Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1 NFC) and Minnesota Vikings (No. 2 NFC).

Back in May, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told Ian O'Connor of ESPN.com winning his sixth championship to pass the likes of Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Tim Duncan while equaling Michael Jordan would be special.

"The great part is the next one for me is No. 6 and I'm not on No. 1," he said. "I'm trying to reach No. 6 and I'm on No. 5. If I got to No. 6, that would have great meaning to me. It's not trying to keep up with my idols. It's not Magic, Jeter, Mariano, Kobe, Duncan, guys more my age who I always admired. I just want to win because I owe it to my teammates. I'm working this year like I have none, and hopefully it results in a magical season."

The oddsmakers like Brady and the Pats' chances of winning back-to-back titles.

OddsShark notes New England is listed as the current Super Bowl favorite at 2-1 odds followed by the Vikings (17-4), Steelers (5-1) and Eagles (19-2). The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are tied for the best odds from outside the top seeds in each conference (both 10-1).