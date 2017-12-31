NFL Playoffs 2018: Updated AFC, NFC Bracket and Super Bowl Odds

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The final week of the NFL regular season is supposed to provide excitement as teams battle for the final playoff positions.

Thanks to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, the final week did not disappoint. As the last Sunday came down to the final moments of the fourth quarter, it appeared the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans would nab the two wild-card spots in the AFC.

Tennessee was taking care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Baltimore had rallied to take a 27-24 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Baltimore, Maryland, the Bengals were down to their last gasp, as they had a 4th-and-12 play from the Baltimore 49, and quarterback Andy Dalton was hoping to turn the game around in the final minute.

He was able to stand in the pocket and deliver a strike to Tyler Boyd, who evaded the Baltimore tacklers in the secondary and made it to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

That score gave Cincinnati a 31-27 victory, and when it was combined with Buffalo Bills' 22-16 win over the Miami Dolphins, it gave the Bills the final spot in the AFC playoffs.

The Bills earned a playoff spot for the first time since 1999. They will face the third-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card playoffs Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida.

The outcome of the Cincinnati-Baltimore game finalized the NFL playoff structure. Here's a look at the other wild-card games that will be played Saturday and Sunday.

We saw the Tennessee Titans clinch their spot in the playoffs with a home win over the Jaguars, and they will go to Kansas City next weekend. The defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons took care of business against the Carolina Panthers and earned the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs. They will go to Los Angeles Saturday night to play the NFC West champion Rams.

The Panthers will play the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints in the final wild-card game of the weekend.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots clinched the top seed in the AFC with their win over the New York Jets, while the Pittsburgh Steelers have earned the No. 2 seed in the conference. Both of those teams are off during wild-card weekend and won't play again until the weekend of January 13.

The same holds for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC. The Eagles are the top seed, while the Vikings clinched the No. 2 seed with their victory over the Chicago Bears.

Super Bowl odds (courtesy of OddsShark)

Atlanta +3500

Buffalo +25000

Carolina +1650

Jacksonville +2100

Kansas City +2200

Los Angeles Rams +1100

Minnesota +450

New England +210

New Orleans +950

Philadelphia +1000

Pittsburgh +575

Tennessee +17500