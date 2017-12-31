Bills Make Playoffs After Late Bengals TD Eliminates Ravens

The Buffalo Bills needed a miracle—and they got it.

After beating the Miami Dolphins 22-16 in the season finale, the Bills needed the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Baltimore Ravens if they were going to make the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

However, the Bengals were trailing the Ravens 27-24 in the final minute, and the Bengals were facing a 4th-and-12 from the Baltimore 49.

While the Baltimore defense had been all over Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, the quarterback got protection on the key play. Dalton found Tyler Boyd about 25 yards downfield, and from there he eluded the Ravens defense and made his way into the end zone.

Touchdown, Cincinnati. Hello, postseason, Buffalo!