Jarvis Landry, Kenyan Drake Ejected After Brawl vs. Bills

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Kenyan Drake were ejected from Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills after a brawl between the two teams in the fourth quarter, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald offered more details on the altercation and ejections:

The scuffle occurred after Landry scored a touchdown. He appeared to take issue with Buffalo's Jordan Poyer after the play and walked toward him before head-butting him and taking a swing. Both sides then began brawling, several players had to be pulled apart and Drake—who had been at the bottom of the pile—emerged with a helmet in hand.

A number of penalties were called in the exchange, with Drake hurling the helmet he picked up and Landry literally taking the ball off the field, per Eric Kay of CBS Sports:

A lot happened for Landry in a short time, as Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted:

Landry and Drake have some history with the Bills. Landry injured safety Aaron Williams with an illegal block in a game between the teams in October 2016. And things got chippy between the teams when they last met this season earlier in December, with a few Dolphins—including Drake—getting into a scuffles with Bills players and Landry getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing with the referees.

"Rivalry game," Drake said after that game, per Antwan Staley of Dolphins Wire. "Playoff implications. It was cold. Probably didn't want to get touched. At the end of the day, that's the type of football that both teams got an M.O. for. The refs were real sticklers out there for it. We've just got to be smarter."

Apparently, the Dolphins didn't learn that lesson.