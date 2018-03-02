Danilo Gallinari Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture; Out at Least 2 Weeks

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss at least two weeks of action after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his hand last month. He sat out the last three games with the ailment before an MRI revealed the extent of the injury.

Michael Gallagher of Rotoworld provided the team's update Friday.

Gallinari signed with the Clippers in July after spending the previous six seasons with the Denver Nuggets. The 2008 first-round selection of the New York Knicks is averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19 appearances this season.

It's been an injury-plagued campaign for the 29-year-old Italian, though. He missed a month of action with a glute injury. He returned to play two games in mid-December before getting forced back to the sideline due to another glute problem.

Wesley Johnson will likely see a lion's share of the starts at small forward for the Clippers. It should also lead to more chances for Sindarius Thornwell and Sam Dekker to prove they belong in the rotation.

Ultimately, the setbacks have prevented Gallinari from living up to his three-year, $64.8 million contract as part of a frustrating season for L.A. His absences combined with injuries to Blake Griffin, who was later traded to the Detroit Pistons, and Patrick Beverley have left the roster short on firepower.