US Figure Skating Championships 2018: Sunday Results and Updated Schedule

Sunday's schedule at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships featured two of the three programs in the Juvenile Dance competition along with the short in the Junior Pairs competition.

Below, you'll find the schedule for Sunday's late-night and Monday's events, along with the results from Sunday's earlier competitions.

All schedule information and scoring details via USFigureSkaing.org.

Late Sunday/Monday Schedule (All Times ET)

Junior Ladies (Short Program): 11:55 p.m. on Sunday

Intermediate Dance (Tango): 12:30 p.m. on Monday

Intermediate Dance (Fourteenstep): 1:45 p.m. on Monday

Junior Men (Short Program): 3:10 p.m. on Monday

Juvenile Dance (Free Dance): 5:15 p.m. on Monday

Novice Dance (U.S. Argentine Tango): 7:05 p.m. on Monday

Novice Dance (U.S. Quickstep): 8:20 p.m. on Monday

Novice Pairs (Short Program): 9:45 p.m. on Monday

Sunday Results

Juvenile Dance

Jenna Hauer and Benjamin Starr will head into Monday's Juvenile Free Dance program with a comfortable lead after placing first in both the Foxtrot (21.96) and Cha Cha (19.02).

They'll be the prohibitive favorites to win the Juvenile Dance gold with a six-point lead over the teams of Kristina Bland and Gabriel Francis (34.85) and Zoe Sensenbrenner and Matthew Sperry (34.70). The more interesting competition will come for silver and bronze, with five teams within two points of one another heading into Monday.

The pairings of Olivia Ilin and Dylan Cain (33.83), Emma L'Esperance and Mika Amdour (32.69) and Avery Weishaus and Laurent Sainte-Marie (32.41) remain firmly in the medal hunt.