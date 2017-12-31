Marquise Goodwin Suffers Concussion vs. Rams on Vicious Blake Countess Hit

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter with a concussion.

Per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, Goodwin has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to the injury.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported Goodwin has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Goodwin later provided an encouraging update on Twitter:

Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, a cart was brought out after Goodwin took a hard hit from Rams safety Blake Countess.

Maiocco added Goodwin gave the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum crowd a thumbs up as he was being taken off the field.

Countess was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. He appeared to lead with his shoulder and launched himself into Goodwin's head and neck as the 49ers receiver was going to the ground trying to make a catch.

Goodwin suffered four concussions in a 14-month period, with the most recent one coming in an Oct. 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The 27-year-old receiver has enjoyed the best season of his career in 2017. He entered Week 17 with career-highs in targets (101), receptions (54) and receiving yards (934).