Patrick Patterson Fined $10,000 for Criticizing Officials on Twitter

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Patrick Patterson received a $10,000 fine from the NBA on Sunday for public criticism of the league's officiating.

Rob Lopez of Def Pen Hoops passed along word of the punishment, which is in response to a message posted on Patterson's Twitter account Saturday (warning: NSFW language):

The Thunder lost in controversial fashion Friday night when Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out of bounds before his game-winning dunk in the final seconds.

Afterward, OKC forward Carmelo Anthony predicted the league would announce the mistake.

"I guess we'll see something on the ticker that says the referees missed that one," Anthony told reporters. "We can't do nothing about that at this point, so we might as well forget about it and move on and get ready for—who do we play Sunday? Dallas? Get ready for Dallas."

The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report on Saturday and confirmed the Antetokounmpo out-of-bounds decision was an "incorrect non-call."

Patterson is not the first NBA player to suggest referees should face discipline for missed calls. Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson made a similar point in April 2016.

"Fines, suspensions, being fired," he said. "The same thing that happens to us. Make bad plays or questionable (calls), you're not really being productive to the sport. They should have consequences, just like the players. That's about (all) I'm going to say on that."

Meanwhile, Patterson was fined $25,000 in 2012 while with the Houston Rockets for public criticism of officials.