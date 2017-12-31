Texans GM Rick Smith Taking Leave of Absence to Care for Wife Tiffany

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith announced Sunday that he will take an extended leave of absence in order to care for his ailing wife.

Texans Senior Director of Communications Amy Palcic tweeted the following statement by Smith:

In the statement, Smith said his wife, Tiffany, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Smith has been Houston's general manager since 2006 following a stint as director of pro personnel with the Denver Broncos.

During Smith's tenure, the Texans have made four playoff appearances and won the AFC South on four occasions.

Houston struggled to a 4-12 finish this season, however, and there are questions regarding whether Smith will be back with the team in 2018.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reported Sunday that Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was set to force owner Bob McNair to choose between keeping him or Smith for 2018 and beyond.

That came after Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported Friday that a source called the relationship between Smith and O'Brien "toxic" and "dysfunctional."

The Texans closed out their 2017 campaign with a 22-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.