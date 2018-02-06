Josh McDaniels Officially Hired as Colts HC After Patriots' Loss to Eagles

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday they've hired New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach:

McDaniels, 41, has served as New England's offensive coordinator since the 2012 season during his second Patriots tenure. He started his NFL coaching career in Foxborough in 2001, eventually serving as the team's offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2008. He then became the Denver Broncos' head coach (2009-10), going 11-17 before being fired after Week 13 in 2010.

He subsequently spent one season as the then-St. Louis Rams' offensive coordinator before returning to the Patriots.

Indianapolis hopes McDaniels' second stint as a head coach will go far more smoothly than the first. The Broncos didn't make the postseason in either year under his watch, and he most famously selected Tim Tebow with a first-round pick in 2010.

Tebow is no longer in the NFL.

However, McDaniels' offenses have always been among the league's best. In his two stints in New England, the Patriots finished in the top 10 in yards seven times and top 10 in points nine times, per Pro Football Reference. While it helps having Tom Brady at quarterback and a legendary head coach in Bill Belichick, McDaniels' units have remained ahead of the curve.

Indianapolis is gambling that translates to overall success as a head coach.

Andrew Luck's health will have a huge impact on McDaniels' success after quarterback missed the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. A healthy Luck led the Colts to the postseason in his first three years, though they've failed to reach the playoffs in the past three campaigns.

Rebuilding the defense will also be a major key for McDaniels. The team finished 30th in both yards (367.1) and points (25.3) allowed per game this past season. And putting a solid running game in place—the Colts rushed for 103.8 yards per game in 2017, 22nd in the NFL, and leading rusher Frank Gore is 34 and a free agent—would benefit Luck and the offense.

So, too, would bolstering an offensive line that gave up 56 sacks last season.

The Colts, in other words, need renovations all over the roster. But they already have the most important piece in any rebuild: a franchise quarterback. And now they think they have a head coach in McDaniels who can get the most out of him and his supporting cast.