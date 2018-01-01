Final NFL Regular-Season Team Grades

0 of 32

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The 2017 NFL regular season is in the books. Every game, from the season opener in New England to the biggest Sunday slate of the year has been played.

There was a lot on the line in Week 17. The NFC South championship was "won" in a loss. The conference's Wild Cards were decided, with both coincidentally coming from that same division.

In the AFC, the bye weeks were locked up by exactly who we expected. But a wild finish in Baltimore opened the door for something of a surprise Wild Card...

And the end of the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

As has been the case every week this season, it's time to offer up grades for all this week's action, from the big showdowns in Tampa, Atlanta and Seattle to the meaningless games in Indianapolis and Detroit.

It's also time for the final regular-season grades of 2017 for each of the NFL's teams, from the best in Beantown to the worst on the shores of Lake Erie.

So, let's kick off 2018 with one last look back at the 2017 that was.