Michael Crabtree Reportedly Cut by Raiders After 3 Seasons in Oakland

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders reportedly released wide receiver Michael Crabtree on Thursday after three seasons with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the decision to cut Crabtree, there is now a "high probability" former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson signs with the Raiders, per Schefter.

Raiders QB Derek Carr shared his thoughts on the news on Twitter:

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported on Dec. 31 that the Raiders planned to part ways with Crabtree at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

That decision was likely made easier by the fact that cutting him will not cost the Raiders any dead money against the salary cap.

After enjoying one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2016, Crabtree's numbers dropped off during the 2017 campaign.

He finished with 58 receptions for 618 yards and eight touchdowns for a Raiders team that struggled to a 6-10 record and missed the playoffs.

Despite his drop-off in catches and yardage, Crabtree has been one of the most prolific touchdown scorers at wideout in recent seasons with at least eight in three consecutive seasons.

He is also just one year removed from a 2016 season that saw him finish with a career-high 89 receptions for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns.

Crabtree missed two games in 2017, with one being due to injury and the other coming courtesy of a suspension stemming from an on-field altercation with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.

The former Texas Tech standout was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, and while he did have one 1,000-yard season in his six years with the team, he didn't truly hit his stride until teaming up with quarterback Carr in Oakland.

While releasing Crabtree will save the Raiders some money against the cap, it also creates a hole at the No. 2 receiver spot.

Amari Cooper figures to be Carr's No. 1 option in the passing game next season, while Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton could all take on a greater role in the offense alongside the possibility of Nelson.

Oakland also has the option of dipping into the free-agent pool or using a draft pick in order to replace Crabtree's production.