Colts' T.Y. Hilton Exchanges Blows with Texans' Johnathan Joseph

Neither the Indianapolis Colts nor Houston Texans will make the playoffs, but players from both sides showed plenty of fight during the third quarter of Sunday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Early in the second half, Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. Hilton exchanged blows with Houston defensive back Johnathan Joseph.

The two were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the pair somehow managed to escape being ejected.

We scored the round a 10-10 draw.

