Brandon Ingram Ruled Out vs. Mavericks with Ankle Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram left Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center with an ankle injury.

Per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, he has been ruled out for the rest of the contest after being diagnosed with a mild left-ankle sprain.

Per Mike Trudell of ESPN 710, Ingram was moving around "gingerly" after a foul call late in the first quarter and was taken to the Lakers' locker room after the opening period.

After Los Angeles selected him second overall in the 2016 NBA draft, Ingram had a mostly nondescript rookie season. He averaged 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and shot 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Ingram has been better in his second year. Through 39 games, he's putting up 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds a night, while his three-point percentage has improved to 35.8. The 20-year-old has supplied Lakers fans with a source of optimism in what is otherwise a forgettable 2017-18 campaign.

Although Ingram remains a work in progress, he appears to be a part of the franchise's long-term plans as it looks to return to title contention.

As long as his injury isn't something that will linger for long, it will be of little concern to Los Angeles.