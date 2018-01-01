US Figure Skating Championships Schedule 2018: Monday Preview, Live-Stream Info

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

The 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships continue Monday with a jam-packed New Year's Day schedule at Solar4America Ice in San Jose, California.

Although the senior events don't start until Wednesday night, when the Ladies' Short Program takes center ice, fans have been getting a glimpse toward the future. Indi Cha and Maxim Zharkov are among the early winners who've displayed immense potential.

Let's check out the complete slate of competitions on tap Monday and preview the action, which will be available via live stream on the IceNetwork.

Day 4 (Jan. 1) Schedule

12:30 p.m. ET — Intermediate Pattern Dance

3:10 p.m. ET — Junior Men Short Program

5:15 p.m. ET — Juvenile Free Dance

7:05 p.m. ET — Novice Pattern Dance

9:45 p.m. ET — Novice Pairs Short Program

Monday Preview

The brother-sister tandem of Elliana and Ethan Peal are back at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after finishing third in the Juvenile Dance competition last year in Kansas City.

Although Ethan has started to find high-end individual success—finishing second to Nhat-Viet Nguyen in the Juvenile Men event at the Midwestern Sectional Championships—they have also showed progress as a team, winning the Midwestern qualifier to earn their second straight berth in the U.S. Championships.

The Skokie Valley Skating Club (Ill.) standouts figure to face a stiff challenge from Claire Cain and Andrei Davydov on Monday. They won the Eastern Sectional by more than 16 points as part of a dominant campaign in their second year at the intermediate level.

Dinh Tran is another skater to watch during Monday's action.

He flashed his potential by posting the best scoring in the Junior Men short program at the Pacific Coast Sectional. His fifth-place effort in the free skate dropped him to third overall, but it was still enough to earn a trip to San Jose for the final.

Elliott Almond of the Bay Area News Group profiled the 16-year-old San Francisco native's rise from the rough-and-tumble Tenderloin neighborhood to potential skating stardom, an outcome he didn't envision when his mother starting taking him to the rink.

"When I was small, I didn't know what I was doing," Dinh said. "My mom just made me do it. She took me to the rink even when I didn't want to do it."

He noted that's changed over the years: "I just want to be the best and that pushes me every day."

Now he will attempt to emerge as a serious 2022 Winter Olympics candidate before the contenders for the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, enter the spotlight in the coming days.