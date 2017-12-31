Pete Carroll Denies Reports He May Retire After Seahawks Season

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was rumored to be considering retirement after the 2017 season, but he has denied the reports.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Fox Sports: NFL, Jay Glazer said Carroll "may or may not" decide to retire this offseason:

Carroll Tweeted about the report shortly thereafter:

Glazer mentioned the possibility of a rebuild in Seattle playing a role in Carroll's decision.

Carroll and the Seahawks enter play Sunday with a 9-6 record, needing a win over the Arizona Cardinals and an Atlanta Falcons loss to the Carolina Panthers in order to reach the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

The 66-year-old Carroll is the oldest active head coach in the NFL, making him 35 years older than the youngest, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Carroll has been at the helm in Seattle since 2010, and he holds a 79-47-1 record during his tenure.

The Seahawks have won four NFC West titles, reached the Super Bowl twice and won one Super Bowl under Carroll.

This season has been a trying campaign for the Seahawks due largely to injuries to key players such as cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor.

Quarterback Russell Wilson has played MVP-caliber football, but with a shoddy offensive line, virtually no running game and few top-flight weapons in the passing game around him, Seattle may need to go back to the drawing board from a personnel perspective.

Even so, a potential Seahawks head coaching vacancy would be the most sought-after position of the offseason due solely to the presence of Wilson and the mix of young and established talent on defense.