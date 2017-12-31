Bruce Arians Reportedly Likely to Step Away from Coaching After Cardinals Season

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is expected to step down after the team's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Arians is "likely" to step away but has yet to inform the Cardinals of his decision.

ESPN's Jim Trotter also reported Arians will talk things over with his wife after the Seahawks' game before making his choice.

Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly first reported on Dec. 26 Arians and the Cardinals were going to part ways after the season.

Arians has had multiple health problems since taking over as Arizona's head coach in 2013, including two stints in the hospital last year due to diverticulitis in August and chest pains in November.

A two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year, Arians has compiled a 48-30-1 record with the Cardinals. He led them to winning records in each of his first three years, including an NFC West title and trip to the NFC Championship Game in 2015.

The Cardinals enter Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a 7-8 record.