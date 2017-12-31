Dom Capers Reportedly Won't Return as Packers DC

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Dom Capers' nine-year tenure as defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers will reportedly come to an end after Sunday's season finale against the Detroit Lions, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted Capers' expected departure will be the most significant change to the Packers' defensive coaching staff.

Capers didn't address specifics of his job status when talking to reporters Thursday:

"What we do have control over, and I talk with the players about this, our job is to get ready to play each week and go out and perform at a high level. I think if you talk with any of the players, one thing I've always believed in [has been] always focusing on the things you have control over. And if you don't do that in this business, then I think you're in trouble."

The Packers have finished outside the top 20 in scoring defense in three of the past five seasons, including 21st with one game remaining in 2017.

The 67-year-old Capers has been with the Packers since 2009. He won his first-ever Super Bowl in February 2011 when Green Bay defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers.