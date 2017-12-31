Jim Schwartz Reportedly a Favorite to Replace Ben McAdoo as Giants HC

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The New York Giants have reportedly identified Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as one of the favorites to be their next head coach.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Schwartz will interview with the Giants this week while the Eagles are on a bye before starting the playoffs.

The Giants have already hired Dave Gettleman as general manager. He's already made one significant move, dismissing vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross on Saturday.

New York has been in the market for a head coach since firing Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4. If the Giants lose Sunday's season finale against the Washington Redskins, their two wins will be their fewest since going 2-12 in 1974.

Schwartz previously served as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13. He took over the year after they went 0-16 under Rod Marinelli and only went 29-51 in five seasons but led the franchise to its first playoff appearance in 12 years during the 2011 campaign.

The Eagles hired Schwartz as their defensive coordinator in 2016. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NFL with 19.3 points allowed per game this season.