Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Breaks Adrian Peterson's Freshman Rushing Record

Daily FactsBleacher ReportDecember 31, 2017

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: Jonathan Taylor #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers carries during the first quarter of the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Fact: With 130 yards in a 34-24 victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl, Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor set the NCAA freshman rushing record, breaking Adrian Peterson's record of 1,925. Taylor finished the season with 1,977 rushing yards.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: B/R Insights

