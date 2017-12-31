Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Breaks Adrian Peterson's Freshman Rushing Record

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Fact: With 130 yards in a 34-24 victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl, Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor set the NCAA freshman rushing record, breaking Adrian Peterson's record of 1,925. Taylor finished the season with 1,977 rushing yards.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: B/R Insights