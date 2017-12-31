Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley

MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring the progress of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen with a view to a possible move.

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday People, the Blaugrana have been impressed with the Denmark international, who has cemented his position in the Chelsea side with a string of excellent performances (h/t the Sunday Mirror).

"Barcelona are long-term admirers and have been keeping tabs on his progress ever since he stepped in to replace David Luiz," Hopkinson noted.

Hopkinson suggested that, with two-and-a-half years to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge, the Premier League champions want to extend Christensen's contract in order to prevent interest from other clubs.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye in the Premier League in 2017-18, having excelled on loan in the previous two years at Borussia Monchengladbach. Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard believes the youngster is among the best defenders in the division already:

Christensen has adapted to life in English football exceptionally, offering a refreshing presence in the three-man defence manager Antonio Conte typically utilises.

The most striking feature of his game is his maturity. Christensen makes smart decisions, is aggressive at the right time and has already showcased signs of leadership. Additionally, he's unflappable in possession.

These numbers from Tifo Football sum up just how calm the Dane is when he has the ball at his feet:

Those traits, combined with his sharp defensive instincts, would have no doubt been what caught Barcelona's attention. The Blaugrana are a little short of options at centre-back despite their outstanding record this season.

Chelsea would surely resist any approach for Christensen, though. He's the finest defensive prospect in the Premier League, and they have invested plenty of time in getting him to this level. Conte and the Blues will believe it's time to reap the rewards.

Spurs to Battle for Ross Barkley

According to John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur have not given up hope of beating Chelsea to the signing of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

The 24-year-old's contract is up at the end of the campaign, meaning he could be available for a bargain amount in January.

As Richardson reported, Chelsea were close to signing the midfielder in the summer before he pulled out of a move.

"It is believed he was alerted to Tottenham's interest and decided to weigh up his options," Richardson noted. "Conte is still keen to help bolster his squad with a move for Barkley, but this time Spurs will also enter the bidding, believing they can pull off the final deal."

The Everton man has yet to play this term because of a hamstring issue. But as we can see below, courtesy of WhoScored.com, he was a creative force for the Toffees last season:

Barkley has frustrated onlookers throughout his career, as the good work he does is so often undone by poor choices and a lack of concentration. Nevertheless, if Conte or Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino could get hold of him, there are attributes to work with.

Chelsea may face a massive battle to lure him to Stamford Bridge if Spurs are serious about this signing. After all, Barkley has already turned down a move to the Blues and will no doubt have been impressed by the way Pochettino has developed other English talent in north London.