Rusev, Damien Sandow and the Negative History of the People's Champion in WWE

Rusev is one of the best things going in WWE right now.

The operative words are "right now." Because as popular as Rusev is, WWE history tells us midcard comedy gimmicks that catch fire, like the Bulgarian's "Rusev Day" run, have a built-in shelf life.

If ever there were a people's championship in WWE, it would be cursed, and Rusev would be the reigning champion.

"Rusev Day" t-shirts have sold out on WWE's online shop, per Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. The timing couldn't be any better for the former United States champion, with both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania on the horizon. But Rusev's popularity is an all-too-familiar story arc that typically ends unceremoniously.

Remember Damien Sandow? He was initially designated as an accessory for The Miz before getting over to surprisingly epic proportions.

Sandow won the hearts of ironic-minded wrestling fans by mimicking The Miz's mannerisms and wrestling moves to the point it was impossible to ignore. Though he enjoyed a tag team titles run with The Miz, which led to an eventual WrestleMania feud, Sandow quickly flamed out. As the old saying goes, funny doesn't draw money.

Remember Zack Ryder? He was the archetypal self-made man, one who could easily be credited as a pioneer of WWE's social media explosion. Ryder's grassroots movement was built around his YouTube series Z! True Long Island Story. And while his corny yet unique show led to rabid chants of "we want Ryder" all across WWE's hottest cities, he cooled off and became the tepid midcarder he is today.

Ryder's staying power as a top star is a cautionary tale of what happens in WWE when one attempts to make it on their own, but it is also evidence you can't bank on funny.

Remember Heath Slater? Slater's "I've got kids" storyline made him the underdog darling of the WWE Universe throughout the summer of 2016. He can now be found losing, in quick fashion, to Kane.

Slater and tag team partner Rhyno are embroiled in a comedic angle wherein the former ECW champion is trying desperately to make Slater tougher.

But you know how the old saying goes.

Remember Bad News Barrett? What about Tye Dillinger? The New Day is the exception in this equation, but are you noticing a pattern?

Rusev's rise, while a lot of fun, is simply a seat-filling gimmick as a people's champion with a brief shelf life. Is it hilariously entertaining? Yes. But then again, so was Breezango's show, the Fashion Files.

Every "Rusev needs to be pushed immediately" article is the stuff of suckers with short-term memories. Rusev is filling a role that has historically led to a dead end in the worldwide leader.

Don't believe the hype. "Rusev Day" is a fitting moniker for one of SmackDown Live's most popular gimmicks. Because that's about how long it's going to last.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.