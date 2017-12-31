Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Want Malcom in Fresh January Rumours

Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to test Girondins de Bordeaux's resolve to keep Malcom in the January transfer window with a massive offer for the winger.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness), the Red Devils are on the "front line" of clubs ready to fight for the player's signature, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also rumoured to be interested in the Brazilian.

Per the report, Bordeaux president Stephane Martin has previously made it clear the club doesn't wish to do a deal in January. However, United are said to be readying an offer that the Ligue 1 side would find "difficult to refuse."

The 20-year-old has kicked on tremendously this season, forging a reputation as one of the most exciting prospects around. These numbers from WhoScored.com sum up just how important he has been to Bordeaux:

To pick up seven goals and four assists in a struggling side is impressive for a winger still learning his craft. However, Malcom has been happy to take responsibility this term.

Stationed on the right flank, the left-footed forward poses problems for defenders. While he prefers to roam from out to in, Malcom has the pace and skill to burst around the outside of full-backs too. He's the type of player who keeps opponents on edge and brings supporters out of their seats.

There's a burgeoning maturity to his game as well. As these numbers from football journalist Ryan Baldi illustrate, the tyro is outperforming some other stars United have been linked with:

The Red Devils were reportedly keen on a move for Ivan Perisic in the summer, although a deal didn't come off.

Targetting the Croatian split opinion, although in recent weeks we have seen evidence of why United boss Jose Mourinho wanted that type of threat. United have been a little one-paced in their forward forays, with the free-flowing attacking football played earlier in the season feeling like a distant memory.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News suggested the United manager won't be happy with the options he has available to him in the final third:

According to an earlier report from Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have discussed a deal for Malcom that includes the stipulation he returns to Bordeaux for the rest of the campaign on loan.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

That would make sense for the Ligue 1 side, as they will be well aware of how tough it will be to keep Malcom around next summer. After all, the team sits in 15th place in the French top flight, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

They can't afford to lose their best player midseason or relegation to the second tier would look like an increasingly likely prospect. If United are keen on Malcom, someone with the attributes to be a long-term success at Old Trafford, they would surely be prepared to wait a little longer before getting him on board.