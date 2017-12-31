Burnley vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool will begin 2018 with one of the toughest assignments in the Premier League, as they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on New Year's Day.

The Reds have been in brilliant form lately and picked up a crucial 2-1 win over Leicester City last time out. Jurgen Klopp's side are sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table and will have their eyes on overhauling Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of them.

Burnley are in seventh, and although they've lost some momentum as of late—they have no win in their last four—they have been one of the stories of the campaign so far.

Read on for the key viewing details for the game, the latest team news and a look at what to expect from what will be an intriguing clash of styles.

Date: Monday, January 1

Time: 3 p.m. (GMT)/10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (US)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (US)

Team News

Burnley: Given the quick turnaround of games, expect Sean Dyche to make some changes to his XI for this one. The manager will also be keen to welcome back Chris Wood to the side, as the striker sat out the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield on Saturday, while James Tarkowski returns from suspension.

Likely XI: Nick Pope; Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Steven Defour, Jack Cork, Jeff Hendrick, Jonathan Walters; Chris Wood

Liverpool: After limping out of the win against Leicester, Mohamed Salah is a major doubt for this one, meaning a rejig of the attacking setup may be required. The game is also set to come too soon for new signing Virgil van Dijk.

Likely XI: Simon Mignolet; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ragnar Klavan, Dejan Lovren, Andrew Robertson; Emre Can, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Giorginio Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho

Preview

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Although Liverpool have turned in some spectacular performances in recent weeks, the 2-1 win over Leicester City felt like an important one.

Having fallen behind early on to a Jamie Vardy goal, the Reds remained composed, picked their way through their opponents and eventually emerged with a massive three points. Andy Heaton of The Anfield Wrap suggested it's the team's biggest victory of the season:

The man who inspired it was Salah, who grabbed his 16th and 17th goals of the Premier League term to turn this one around.

However, the Reds may be without him for this one after he hobbled out of the contest late on. "I don't know in this moment exactly [what it is] but he was limping," said Klopp afterwards, per BBC Sport. "That's never a good sign."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher hailed the impact the Egyptian has had at the club since his arrival:

However, it appears likely the Reds will have to rely on some of their other attacking jewels in this encounter. With some massive matches to come, Salah surely won't be risked by Klopp.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Burnley represent a testing prospect for any team in the Premier League. While they've let some impetus slip recently, seventh position is indicative of a team operating with confidence, cohesion and spades of aggression, too.

Last time out, the Clarets were held to a stalemate by Huddersfield, although they had what appeared to be a blatant penalty waved away. Journalist Simon Evans still believes they should have shown more:

In 2016-17, Burnley scored an upset win in this fixture, as they won 2-0 thanks to a brilliant defensive and counter-attacking performance. You sense they'll try and adhere to a similar blueprint in this match.

Liverpool have come a long way since then, though, and represent a much more fearsome prospect. Even without Salah, they have enough to take maximum points back to Merseyside.