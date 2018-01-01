Sugar Bowl 2018: Final Odds and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers are set to battle in the College Football Playoff for the third straight year.

This time, the two pre-eminent programs in college football are meeting in the CFP semifinals and not the championship game. Alabama and Clemson are battling in the Sugar Bowl on January 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast on ESPN.

Alabama won the national championship over Clemson two years ago, and the Tigers returned the favor last year as they were led by quarterback Deshaun Watson.

This is the rubber match—or is it? Who is to say these two sensational programs won't be back in the CFP in 2019?

This year's battle should be a sensational one, as Clemson comes into the playoff game with a 12-1 record, and that included a victory over Miami in the ACC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide were 11-1 this season, as Nick Saban's team lost its regular-season finale to Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Clemson may no longer have Watson, but it has another explosive quarterback in Kelly Bryant, who completed 244 of 362 passes for 2,678 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Bryant has also rushed for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is a dual threat.

Bryant gets plenty of help from running backs Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster. Those two have combined for 1,403 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In addition to its ability to light up the scoreboard and control the clock, the Clemson defense is one of the strongest in the nation and should be ready for a battle with Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Tigers will depend on Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant to keep the Alabama offense in check.

"They're a really talented bunch," Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams said of the Clemson defense, per Matthew Speakman of The Crimson White, the University of Alabama newspaper. "Well coached. They're long, they'e rangy, quick, slippery—all the things you see in a good D-line. They generate a lot of negative plays so it poses a challenge for us, and it's something we've been preparing for."

Hurts has completed 135 of 222 passes for 1,940 yards with a pristine 15-1 TD-interception ratio. Hurts is also one of the more dangerous running quarterbacks, as he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns.

Running back Damien Harris leads the Crimson Tide with 906 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, while Bo Scarbrough has 549 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns.

Wideout Calvin Ridley is something of a game-breaker, having caught 55 passes for 896 yards with three touchdowns.

Middle linebacker Mack Wilson keys a defense that can put on a dynamic show for the Crimson Tide. Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick will attempt to keep Bryant's passing game in check.

OddsShark has the Crimson Tide as three-point favorites over the Tigers.

Prediction

This game is not about the revenge motive. That may be part of the storyline for columnists and sportswriters, but the main part of this game will be determined by execution and strategy.

Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney are two of the best coaches in the sport, and if either coach can comes up with one or two plays that leaves the other in a poor position, that could spell the difference in the game.

While Bryant is a fine quarterback, give the edge to Alabama's Hurts. The Crimson Tide quarterback does not throw interceptions, and his ability to avoid mistakes is a big advantage.

Hurts will get a big assist from Saban. Look for Alabama to do a better job of executing in the fourth quarter than Clemson.

The Crimson Tide advance to the national championship with a 28-24 victory.