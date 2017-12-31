Browns Lose vs. Steelers in Week 17, Become 2nd 0-16 Team in NFL History

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns lost 28-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh to become the second team in NFL history to finish a season 0-16.

Cleveland joined a dubious club that was previously occupied only by the 2008 Detroit Lions.

The Browns fell to the rival Steelers despite Pittsburgh opting to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le'Veon Bell in addition to injured wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Cleveland was victimized by rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who finished with nine receptions for 143 yards and one score, as well as a kick return touchdown.

Making the Browns' winless year arguably even worse than Detroit's in 2008 is the fact that Cleveland finished last season 1-15 following a 3-13 campaign in 2015.

In two seasons under head coach Hue Jackson, the Browns are just 1-31.

While Jackson is expected to remain in the fold for 2018, the Browns have already made some significant changes, including parting ways with executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown in favor of new general manager John Dorsey.

If the past two seasons are any indication, Dorsey has a big job ahead of him when it comes to turning around the Browns.

Cleveland hasn't made the playoffs since 2002, and it can be argued that it hasn't had a franchise quarterback since reentering the NFL in 1999.

The Browns gave rookie second-round pick DeShone Kizer a chance to prove he could be the quarterback of the future by starting him 15 times this season, but he struggled mightily and finished the year with 22 interceptions.

Cleveland has passed up opportunities to select potential franchise quarterbacks in the draft in recent years, including Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson.

The Browns own two high picks in the 2018 NFL draft, including No. 1 overall, which means they will likely have their pick of promising signal-callers such as Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

While going 0-16 is an embarrassing distinction, history suggests it may not be the worst thing in the world for the Browns.

When the Lions went 0-16, they used the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to select quarterback Matthew Stafford, and they were in the playoffs with a 10-6 record within three seasons.

In going 0-16, the Browns will now look to use bottoming out as a springboard just like Detroit did nine years ago.