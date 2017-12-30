Report: Matt Patricia Would Be Top Lions HC Target If Detroit Fires Jim Caldwell

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia could be in line for his first head-coaching job if the Detroit Lions make a change after their season ends on Sunday.

Per NFL Network's Michael Silver, Patricia would be the Lions' top choice to take over as head coach if Jim Caldwell is fired.

NFL Network's James Palmer added Patricia and Lions general manager Bob Quinn worked together in New England from 2004-15.

The Lions will likely wait until after Sunday's regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers before making a decision on Caldwell, who has resisted any talk about his job status throughout the week.

"I'm not concerned about that," Caldwell said prior to Friday's practice, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. "The only thing I'm concerned about is getting ready for the game and playing. Not concerned about anything else."

Caldwell has one more year remaining on the contract he signed with the Lions last spring. The 62-year-old has led Detroit to a 35-28 record and two playoff appearances in four seasons.

Patricia started with the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2004 and had four different jobs on head coach Bill Belichick's staff before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012. He was among the candidates who interviewed with the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers about their coaching vacancies last year, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.