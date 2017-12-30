Tom Cable Reportedly Colts HC Candidate If Chuck Pagano Is Fired

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

With head coach Chuck Pagano potentially on the way out, the Indianapolis Colts are considering hiring Tom Cable as their new head coach, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Saturday.

Cable has served as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line coach and assistant head coach since 2011. Before that, he was the Oakland Raiders' head coach from October 2008 through the 2010 season.

According to ESPN.com's Mike Wells, it's unclear whether Colts general manager Chris Ballard and team owner Jim Irsay will fire Pagano following Indianapolis' Week 17 matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Cable would be a surprising replacement for Pagano.

His tenure with the Raiders was unremarkable—Oakland fired him after the team went 17-27 under his watch.

Former Raiders assistant Randy Hanson said in 2009 that Cable assaulted him and broke his jaw. Cable's former wife Sandy Cable and former girlfriend Marie Lutz told ESPN's Outside the Lines that Cable hit them during their relationships.

Raiders owner Al Davis said at the time of Cable's firing the allegations played a role in the team's decision to let Cable go.

The San Francisco 49ers' decision to interview Cable prior to the 2017 season didn't go over too well with some, which could factor into whether the Colts decide to go after Cable as well.

Putting the allegations aside, Cable's record in Seattle is far from stellar. Pass-blocking has long been a problem for the Seahawks, and their offensive line ranks 25th in adjusted sack rate this season, according to Football Outsiders.

Andrew Luck didn't play this year while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, so pass protection will be critical for Indianapolis if it wants to keep Luck healthy in 2018. Hiring a coach who has struggled to protect a much more mobile quarterback in Russell Wilson may be a tough sell to Colts fans.