Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 22 EPL Predictions

Arsenal host Chelsea on Wednesday in Week 22 of the Premier League season, while Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Everton on Monday.

Liverpool meet Burnley at Turf Moor, while Newcastle United and Stoke City face off in a match that could have significant implications on both sides' survival chances.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will take on each other on Thursday, having respectively played Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Here are all the Week 22 fixtures, including viewing information and a score prediction for each game.

Monday

Brighton vs. Bournemouth (12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET), Sky Sports (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.), 1-1

Burnley vs. Liverpool (3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET), NBCSN (U.S.), 1-2

Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town (3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET), NBC Sports (U.S.), 3-1

Stoke City vs. Newcastle United (3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET), NBC Sports (U.S.), 1-0

Everton vs. Manchester United (5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET), Sky Sports (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.), 1-1

Tuesday

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace (7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET), NBC Sports (U.S.), 1-0

Swansea City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET), Sky Sports (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.), 0-3

West Ham vs. West Brom (7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET), NBC Sports (U.S.), 0-0

Manchester City vs. Watford (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET), NBC Sports (U.S.), 2-1

Wednesday

Arsenal vs. Chelsea (7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET), Sky Sports (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.), 1-2

Thursday

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET), Sky Sports (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.), 3-1

Live-stream links: Sky Go, BT Sport App and NBC Sports App.

Everton vs. Manchester United

United go into their match with Everton without a win in their past four games in all competitions, having drawn their past three in the Premier League and lost to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup to mark a disappointing end to 2017.

A 0-0 draw with Southampton was all they could manage on Saturday thanks to a lacklustre performance.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News and ESPN FC's Rob Dawson were not impressed with the Red Devils:

With their place in the top four under threat, United need to pick up three points to get their campaign back on track.

In their way stands an Everton side in an unenviable position, per Bleacher Report's Matt Jones:

The Toffees have otherwise been much improved since Sam Allardyce took charge as manager at the end of November, though, and United's struggles in attack look set to continue, as former Toffees hitman Romelu Lukaku will miss the match, per Goal's Kris Voakes.

Given the two sides' respective showings of late, Everton could extend the Red Devils' wait for a win.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Chelsea could scarcely have wished for a better warm-up for their match with Arsenal after they dispatched Stoke City with consummate ease on Saturday.

As ESPN FC's Liam Twomey noted, the Potters did not even make it a contest for the Blues:

Enjoying such a straightforward game could hand them the edge over Arsenal, who will have had a day less to recover after travelling to West Bromwich Albion on New Year's Eve.

Much could depend on how Alvaro Morata fares. The Spaniard has struck 10 times in 18 Premier League appearances for the Blues since his arrival last summer, but Goal's Nizaar Kinsella believes he should have done better:

Despite impressive spells with Juventus and Real Madrid, this is the first time in the striker's career he is the first-choice goal-getter, which increases the pressure on him to rack up prolific numbers.

The Blues will want him at his best against the likes of Arsenal, and he will need to be more clinical with opportunities, which are likely to be less plentiful than they were against Stoke.

If he can, and with Chelsea the fresher of the two sides, they might just come out on top.