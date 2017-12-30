Barcelona Transfer News: Rafinha Wanted by Celta Vigo in Latest Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Celta Vigo reportedly want to bring in Rafinha from Barcelona on loan in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old is fully fit after nine months out with injury, and Celta have already enquired over his availability, per Sport's Ivan San Antonio.

Barcelona are keen to trim the squad in the winter transfer market and Rafinha could be allowed to leave. He could also be tempted by Celta as he enjoyed a loan spell with the club during the 2013-14 season.

Celta are also managed by Juan Carlos Unzue, who joined the club in the summer after seven years at Barcelona, most recently as former manager Luis Enrique's assistant.

Rafinha has endured a long spell out with knee trouble and has only recently been given clearance to return to action, per Barcelona's Twitter account:

The Brazilian is yet to make a single appearance for Ernesto Valverde's side this season. He may also find it difficult to break into the team after such a long lay-off, particularly with the club in good form and nine points clear at the top of the table.

Valverde also does not lack for players in central midfield, with Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta, Sergi Roberto, Denis Suarez, Paulinho, Sergio Busquets and Andre Gomes all options.

Paulinho, in particular, has proved to be a good signing by Barcelona, as shown by Opta:

Journalist Rafael Hernandez feels that Rafinha is one of several players the club would need to offload if they want to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho:

Rafinha is said to be open to a January departure as he wants to play regular football in a bid to secure a place in Brazil's FIFA 2018 World Cup squad, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana).

Having been out for such a long time with injury, and yet to truly prove his fitness and form, a permanent move looks out of the question in January.

However, a loan spell would allow Rafinha to play more regularly than he might at Barcelona and show Valverde whether he has a future at the club.