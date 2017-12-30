LeBron James Says Cavaliers 'Need' a Win vs. Jazz on His 33rd Birthday

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 30, 2017

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 27, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

As LeBron James celebrates his 33rd birthday Saturday, his one wish is for the Cleveland Cavaliers to get a victory over the Utah Jazz

Speaking to reporters prior to the Cavs' shootaround Saturday, James noted his road woes against the Jazz make this game essential for his team to take. 

"I need a win here," he said, via ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "I suck here. I personally don't suck, but my team sucks when we come here. We cannot win a game. So hopefully we can change that."

James is averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game at Vivint Smart Home Arena. His teams, however, haven't won in the Jazz's home building since 2011 when he played for the Miami Heat

There have been some close calls during James' six-game losing streak in Utah. The Jazz beat the Heat 99-98 in March 2012 thanks to Devin Harris' three-point play with 4.5 seconds to go. Gordon Hayward broke a 100-100 tie against the Cavaliers with a 20-foot jumper at the buzzer in November 2014. 

The Cavaliers also need a win to snap their two-game losing streak. They enter Saturday's contest leading the Central Division by 4.5 games over the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks with a 24-11 record. 

