PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Semi-Final Results and Championship Schedule

PDC World Darts Championship 2018: Semi-Final Results and Championship ScheduleDecember 30, 2017
Phil Taylor will play Rob Cross in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship 2018 at Alexandra Palace on Monday after both men tasted victory in the semi-finals.
Taylor took on qualifier Jamie Lewis in the first of Saturday's matches and cruised to a 6-1 victory, while Cross beat defending champion Michael van Gerwen in the second semi-final.
Championship Schedule
Matchup: Phil Taylor vs. Rob Cross
When: Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. GMT
Watch: Sky Sports Darts
Lewis has enjoyed a fine tournament, seeing off second seed Peter Wright and thrashing Darren Webster 5-0 in the quarter-finals, but he was no match for Taylor.
He did, however, begin brightly against The Power, coming back from two legs down to win the first set, as shown by PDC Darts:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
JAMIE LEWIS LEADS | Phil Taylor loses set number one but it's VERY early doors in this race to six #WHdarts #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/ewkPcynKkp2017-12-30 20:07:23
It could have gotten even better for the 26-year-old Welshman, but he missed a dart which would have given him the second set, and Taylor took full advantage to level it up.
It was a similar story in the third, as Lewis missed three darts to take the set, allowing Taylor to move 2-1 ahead and take control.
From there, the 57-year-old did not look back, surging to a 6-1 victory with an average of 100, five 180s and 50 percent, as shown by Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
A 100 average, five 180s and 50% on the doubles from 'The Power' as he utilises his vast experience and maintains his record of having never lost in a World Championship Semi-Final 👏2017-12-30 21:38:56
Christopher Kempf at the PDC showed how Taylor took advantage of the inexperienced Lewis:
Christopher Kempf @ochepedia
Taylor has won 9 of the 10 legs in which Lewis was throwing for the set. Lewis has missed his last 8 set-winning doubles.2017-12-30 21:32:10
However, it was still a superb showing from Lewis, while 16-time world champion Taylor is in the final yet again. Sky Sports Darts showed his moment of victory:
Sky Sports Darts @SkySportsDarts
WATCH: The moment @PhilTaylor ⚡ reached his 21st World Championship final of his career! Watch live on Sky Sports Darts or follow it here: https://t.co/dA0hfjUvHO #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/zpduRCy1Ht2017-12-30 21:50:50
His hopes of a dream ending to his career are still intact, but to do so he must beat Cross in the showdown on New Year's Day.
Cross took the opening set in the second semi-final, but his lead did not last long, as Van Gerwen hit back straight away.
There was little to chose between either player early on. Cross restored his lead with a 104 average before the Dutchman responded again with four 180s and a 101.6 average to make it 2-2, per Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
Michael van Gerwen 2⃣➖2⃣ Rob Cross A timely 13-darter on tops sees MVG wrap up the fourth set in a decider to restore parity with four 180s and a 101.6 average! #WHDarts https://t.co/CSaZEmLMG52017-12-30 22:46:25
However, Cross then managed a superb 161 checkout on the bull to move 3-2 ahead and give his opponent plenty to think about.
The two men exchanged the next three sets to set up a 4-4 tie following the eighth set. Van Gerwen appeared poised to reach his second straight final after coming back from two legs down to take the ninth set and claim a 5-4 advantage.
Cross didn't appear to be rattled and responded by jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the 10th set.
That set the stage for a dramatic final set. Ver Gerwen seemingly had one foot in the final as he needed just 16 points to close things out. However, his attempt to hit a double-eight failed, and he recorded just eight points with his first throw. He followed up by missing both of his throws for a double-four.
Cross still had to close out the final set and helped himself in a big way by notching 124 points with his fifth throw. That left just 16 points on the board, and Cross connected with a double-eight to clinch the victory.