Sidney Jones to Make NFL Debut in Season Finale vs Cowboys After Achilles Injury

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones was activated from injured reserve and is expected to make his season debut against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the team announced Saturday.

Jones has missed the first 15 games of the 2017 season after he suffered a torn Achilles at his pro day in March.

Philadelphia selected Jones out of Washington with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the draft.

Jones was widely viewed as a first-round prospect throughout the draft process and before he went down with the injury. That caused him to drop to the second round and may have allowed Philadelphia to land a major steal.

In three collegiate seasons, Jones reeled in eight interceptions and was twice named to the All-Pac-12 first team.

The Eagles boast the NFL's best record at 13-2, and they have already clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills are their starting corners, and Patrick Robinson, Jaylen Watkins and third-round rookie Rasul Douglas provide depth.

The Eagles rank just 20th in passing yards allowed per game (231), and Jones could improve one of their few weaknesses.

There won't be much pressure for him to perform Sunday since the game is virtually meaningless to Philadelphia, but it will allow him to get some much-needed experience and perhaps even help him earn some playing time in the postseason.