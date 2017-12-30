Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Malcom and Steven N'Zonzi

Romain Perrocheau/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom, but they face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Brazilian outlet Ora Bolas (h/t Goal's Bruno Andrade, via the Daily Star's Owen Fulda), the Gunners approached Bordeaux before Christmas regarding the player, for whom the French club want £44 million.

The Gunners want to replace Alexis Sanchez, who has just six months left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, and it's said Malcom will be allowed to leave in the summer as part of a gentleman's agreement with his club.

The 20-year-old has taken Ligue 1 by storm this season, per WhoScored.com:

Malcom is an eye-catching and versatile operator on the wing. While he has exclusively played on the right this season, he's equally comfortably on the left or through the centre.

The Brazilian isn't just flashy, though. He has an encouraging end product to his game, as football writer Ryan Baldi demonstrated:

Replacing Sanchez is an unenviable task and one Malcom would likely struggle to do immediately, but he has the potential to be an excellent buy for Arsenal and an impressive coup given the interest in him.

Meanwhile, new Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella is hoping to convince Steven N'Zonzi to stay at the club amid links with Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton.

According to Goal's Ryan Benson, he said: N'Zonzi is a great player for me, so one of my goals is to talk to him and see what his ambition is. For me he is a very important player of Sevilla."

Sevilla president Jose Castro added: "N'Zonzi is just another player in the squad. He is not playing because of a technical decision, and now he can play again by technical decision. There has been no offer for him."

The Frenchman has not played for the Spanish club since November. BeIN Sports' David Cartlidge summarised his situation:

N'Zonzi has proven himself to be an excellent player during his time in Seville, having previously impressed while garnering Premier League experience at Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

The solidity he offers in midfield would be of particular use to Arsenal, who could use his robust presence in front of their defence.

Montella's arrival is bad timing for the Gunners and any other side hoping to capitalise on his situation in Spain, though they may still have joy in pursuing him if the manager is unable to convince him to stay.