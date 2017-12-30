Dorial Green-Beckham Arrested on DWI Charges

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was arrested early Saturday morning in Greene County, Missouri and charged with DWI.

Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, which shows Green-Beckham also faces charges for failure to display valid plates and a window tint violation.

The arrest occurred at 2:59 a.m. local time. No further information was immediately released.

Green-Beckham is a Missouri native who played two seasons of college football at the University of Missouri before getting dismissed from the program in 2014. He transferred to the University of Oklahoma, but didn't play in any games for the Sooners before leaving for the NFL.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2015 draft. He spent one season with the organization, catching 32 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns, before getting traded to the Eagles in 2016.

He made 36 grabs for 392 yards and two scores during his only campaign in Philadelphia.

Green-Beckham was released by the Eagles in June and remains a free agent.